Wauseon FFA holds annual banquet

The 89th Annual Wauseon FFA Banquet was held Thursday, April 11, with over 300 students, parents, staff, school board members, and community members in attendance.

The 2018-19 FFA Officer Team took to the stage first, conferring honorary chapter membership to three supporters of the chapter from the past year: Austin Arps, the Wauseon Technology Department and the Kenn-Feld Group. All have helped provide advice and wisdom to the FFA.

Four-Year Awards were presented to seniors Tristan Page, Madison Henry, Mallorie Strauss, Elijah Seibel, Jozlyn Smallman, Brianna Ruby, Brady Blaylock, Trent Davis, Jaiden Falke, and Rylee Wreede. The awards are given in the form of graduation cords for FFA members to wear at commencement.

The FFA chapter recognized the top salesmen in the annual fruit sales: Lucas Wheeler, first; Cooper Lane, second; and Madison Strauss, third.

Students earning the top grade in the middle school and high school agricultural education course were Lucas Wheeler, Christian Cantu, James Allan, Macey Coronado, Eli Delgado, Kya Foote, Ella Hageman, Kaylin Ehrsam, Jameson Gray, Daniel Hite, Rylee Wreede, Kalyn Nofziger and Sean Brock. Each was awarded a certificate and an academic pin to wear on their FFA jacket.

Members receiving Enterpreneurship Awards for developing and implementing their own Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) were Zevin Gleckler, Hayley Orzechowski, and Isaac Wilson.

Placement Awards went to Elijah Seible, Jozlyn Smallman, and Rachel Lee. Home and Community Improvement Awards went to Kalyn Nofziger, Jackson Bauer, and McKayla Clymer. Research Awards went to Daniel Hite, Braelyn Riley, Madison Henry, Rylee Wreede, Braxton Goings, and Dylon Pickett.

Throughout the year, the chapter trained 15 Career Development Event teams or Contest teams that participated in various levels of competition. Students placing highest in each of those competitions were awarded a pin to wear on their team jacket and recognized on stage for their efforts.

Members recognized for earning their chapter FFA degrees were Ethan Kessler, Isaac Wilson, Audrey Leininger, Jaden Banister, Jessica Perez, Jasmine Coleman Davis, Hayley Orzechowski, Jackson Bauer, Evan Banister, Ian Arps, and Lindsey Oldham. State FFA degree recipients included Jozlyn Smallman and Levi Arps; American FFA degree recipients were Everett Bueter, Cory Johnson, Alex Pursel, Austin Schuette, Jenna Simon, and Mac Warncke.

The highlight of the evening was the selection of the 2019 Star Awards and the Scholarship Winners: Amber Rufenacht, Alyssa Stricklen and Chase Santiago, Star Greenhand Award; Jackson Bauer, Audrey Leininger, and Isaac Wilson, Star Chapter Farmers; McKayla Clymer and Trey Schroeder, Outstanding Juniors; and Brianna Ruby, Jozlyn Smallman, and Mallorie Strauss, Outstanding Seniors. The 110% Award was given to Jasmin Coleman-Davis.T

Those recipients received a $25 donation from Farmers and Merchants State Bank and a plaque or gift sponsored by the Wauseon FFA chapter. The 110% plaque was donated by the Wauseon FFA Alumni.

Outstanding middle school students were Zephaniah Siefker, Grace Rhodes, Lauren McJilton, and Kassidy Zientek.

FFA Alumni representative Alex Pursel presented the DeAnn Merillat Agricultural Scholarship to Jasmine Coleman-Davis for being an active part of the chapter through high school. The Wauseon FFA Chapter Scholarships were presented to Jozlyn Smallman and Kalyn Nofziger for being active in the FFA on local, state, and national levels.

Retiring officer remarks were given by Mrs. Black and Mr. Thomas. Recognizing Trey Schroeder, Zevin Gleckler, Brianna Ruby, Rachel Lee, McKayla Clymer, Jozlyn Smallman, and Trent Sauber for their work over the past year on the officer team. Each of the retiring officers was given a plaque sponsored by CK Ranch- the Cody and Kaitlyn Spiess Family.

New 2019-20 officers installed included: Trey Schroeder, president; McKayla Clymer, vice president; Audrey Leinninger, secretary; Jackson Bauer, treasurer; Hayley Orzechowski, reporter; Isaac Wilson, sentinel; and Lucas Wheeler, student advisor.