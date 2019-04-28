Safety City taking registrations

Safety City, a safety education program designed to teach pre-kindergartners the importance of safety in the home, school, and on the street, is taking applications for the 2019 program this summer.

Safety City will be held at the Wauseon Primary School, 940 E. Leggett St. Those eligible to enroll should be registered to start kindergarten in the fall of 2019. It is not necessary to be a resident in the Wauseon school district.

Class sessions are June 5–June 14 and June 17–June 28. Options include a morning class from 9:30-11:30 a.m., or an afternoon class from 1-3 p.m. On the registration form, indicate the first, second, and third choice of classes, as class size is limited. Parents will be contacted when their child is scheduled.

Along with the activities scheduled, the children receive a T-shirt and will meet several safety friends from the community.

Registration forms are available at the Wauseon Police Department, the Wauseon Public Library or by calling 419-583-7362. The cost now is $25 and should be paid with the application by May 10. After that date, the registration fee increases to $30.

For more information, contact Karen Vollmer at 419-583-7362.