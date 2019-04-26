In-Demand Jobs Week events slated

In-Demand Jobs Week in Ohio will be held May 6-10, and Fulton County is participating by hosting several events:

• An OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County “pop-up job” fair at 604 S. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon.

• In conjunction with the Fulton County Commissioners, a May 7 walking tour for Wauseon second graders through the county’s Administration Building, sheriff’s office, and courts, and the city’s police and fire departments.

• A May 8 History and STEM educational tour for Delta third and fourth graders at the Museum of Fulton County and the county airport

• A May 9 tour of Fulton County government for Evergreen High School government classes.

“This year, we are very excited about the diversity of events that are occurring in Fulton County during In-Demand Jobs Week,” said Cara Leininger, Ohio Means Jobs|Fulton County workforce coordinator. Not only do the students get to learn about their local government and history, but they are exposed to several diverse job opportunities.”

More than 200 jobs in Ohio are considered in demand based on labor market information, job postings on OhioMeansJobs.com, JobsOhio regional forecasts, and employer forecasts. For a list of in-demand jobs in Ohio, visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the orange “thumbs up” icon.