P-D-Y Board recognizes students

The Pike-Delta-York Board of Education recognized several students and approved three overnight trips at its April 17 meeting.

Three Student of the Month honorees were presented: Emma Walter, elementary school; Madison Inkrott, middle school; and Diane Eckenrode, high school.

National History Day participants recognized were Jaydyn Friedman, Sydney Churchill, Kyle Baumhower, Evan Hanefeld, Hayden Bates, Kendall Sprow, Evelyn Demaline, Trevor Nowak, Hannah Barnes, Avery Tedrow, Dakota Rohrs, Leigh Morris, Walter Hallet, Logan Ringle, and Anthony Pelton.

The board recognized Dreyden Ball, Maycie Bates, Lainey Bilek, Kayden Mooney, Quinn Peterson, and Ziva Hills for elementary computer class presentations. It also recognized Destination Imagination (DI) students who qualifed for the state competition.

Overnight trips were approved for DI participants moving onto the Global competition. At least three teams will be heading to Kansas City for the competition, accompanied by Jane Foor, DI advisor.

Qualifying National History Day individuals and teams will travel to the state competition at Ohio Wesleyan University on April 26, stay overnight, and compete on April 27. Students will be accompanied by Foor.

The high school band was also granted permission for an overnight trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. They will participate in performances and clinics on the trip which will last from Dec. 26-30.

Amy Bostwick, Alex Lacey, and 15-20 parent chaperones will oversee the group of approximately 85 students. Transportation will be arranged with Luxury Motor Coach. The cost of the trip will be covered by parental contributions and Music Booster fundraisers.

Personnel items approved by the board included contract renewals approved for Andrew Hange, athletic director; Julie Barnes, EMIS coordinator/administrative assistant to the superintendent; Jim Wolpert, transportation and building and grounds supervisor; and Brenda McCullough, food service director.

The resignation of Andrea Johnson, curriculum and instruction, assessment, and communications director, was approved, effective July 31. All supplemental contracts will also be non-renewed at the end of the school year, which is standard practice.

In other business:

• The board agreed to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Ohio Association of Public School Employees Chapter #660 for a plan to make up time missed due to calamity days for the 2019-2o school year.

• Membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association was approved.

• The board authorized the superintendent and treasurer to enter into an agreement with the NwOESC for Resident Educator Mentor trainings and services, as required by the Ohio Department of Education.