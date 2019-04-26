HOSA students competing nationally

Five students from Four County Career Center in Archbold placed in the top three in the 2019 Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) State Conference in Columbus. They have now qualified to compete in the HOSA International Leadership Conference with the theme “Define Your Purpose,” June 19-22 in Orlando, Fla. The FCCC students will join other HOSA students from across the nation to participate in national-level skill competitions, workshops, and general sessions. Students competing are, from left, Angela Macias of Defiance, Emily Pippin of Liberty Center, Faith Rupp of Edgerton, Kyla Karzynow of Fairview, and Tunyshia DeWitt of Bryan. Advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, Karen Walker, and Mike Nye.

