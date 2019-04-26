Wauseon Schools superintendent to resign

The resignation of Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Larry Brown was accepted by the Board of Education on Thursday. It is effective Dec. 31, 2019.

“Serving Wauseon Schools has been one of the highlights of my 33 year career in education,” said Brown. “While working alongside the staff in providing an education for the children of this community has been a great privilege, I am ready for a change. I’m not sure what that change will be, but I am looking forward to the next chapter. We can be very proud of the all of our academic, co-curricular and extracurricular activities here in Wauseon.”

He also thanked staff members, students, parents and community members.

“The district is blessed to have an outstanding leadership team, staff and board of education. I wish them all continued success.”

The board intends to post this opening in the next couple of weeks, utilizing the services of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. To ensure a smooth transition, they plan to have a new superintendent in place for the start of the next school year, which will allow some time for any possible training, orientation and coordination between the new superintendent and Brown.

“The board is extremely grateful for Mr. Brown’s willingness to work with us as we move through this transition,” Board President Sandy Griggs said. “As always, our joint interests are what is best for the district.”

