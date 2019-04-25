Wauseon, Swanton again named Tree Cities

The City of Wauseon was recognized as a Tree City USA at the northwest Ohio awards ceremony held April 17 in Crestline, Ohio.

It’s the 26th time the city has been honored with the nationally-noted award.

The Village of Swanton was also honored at the ceremony. Swanton was named a Tree City USA and received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.

The awards were presented to the Tree City and Tree Campus USA communities by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, and the Division of Forestry. The title Tree City USA was bestowed on Wauseon for its efforts to maintain and improve quality of life through a comprehensive tree management program.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

The ceremony featured Dr. David Kramer of Ohio State University, Mansfield campus, who spoke about the Ohio buckeye tree. John Chapman aka “Johnny Appleseed,” as portrayed by Crawford County Park District Director Josh Dyer, made an appearance.

To qualify for Tree City USA, a community must have a tree ordinance, an active Tree Commission or forestry department, a comprehensive urban forestry program, and an annual Arbor Day proclamation and observance.

Ohio has the most Tree City USA communities in the nation including 50 in northwest Ohio.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Tree-City-Logo.jpg