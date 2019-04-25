Golf fundraiser reaches for $500K total

Over the past 19 years, the Fulton County Health Center Auxiliary has raised a whopping $480,000 through its annual golf tournament and silent auction and raffle. This year, they’re shooting to pass the half-million mark.

The 20th Annual Auxiliary Golf Tournament, BBQ Chicken Dinner and Silent Auction will be held Thursday, June 6, at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon. As with its past incarnations, the event seeks to raise Auxiliary funds to create a more beautiful and comfortable hospital campus.

Registration for the golf tourney begins at 11 a.m., and a shotgun start kicks off at noon. Eighteen holes of golf, a cart, a sack lunch, and a barbecue dinner at 5 p.m. will cost an individual player $80, and $320 each for a limit of 36 four-member teams.

The deadline for golf sign-up is May 24.

Concurrently, a silent auction will begin at 7 a.m. in the FCHC Beck Room. Among the typically 150 items up for bid will be tickets to Cedar Point, Kings Island, the Toledo Mud Hens, Skye Cinema, the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich., and the Toledo Symphony. There will also be sports memorabilia, themed baskets, and selected items. Additionally, a raffle will be held.

Anyone who would like to donate items may call Mary Gautz, FCHC volunteer coordinator, at 419-330-2695.

All proceeds from this year’s event will be used to purchase a wheelchair-accessible shuttle bus for the hospital campus. The hospital’s past golf outings have raised money to purchase dining room furniture and a van Fulton Manor residents use for outings.

Last year’s events drew about 500 people and raised $38,000 in a single day.

“This is a good effort between the Auxiliary and the hospital,” said Mary Gautz, FCHC volunteer coordinator. “I think it’s noteworthy to add that as a small and independent hospital, FCHC does not have the fundraising might of larger health systems. We do have a small core of hard-working volunteers who make this event happen. We would love to invite our community to partner with us on this event.”

With money accrued over the past two years from the golf outings, the FCHC gift shop, and various sales, the Auxiliary has pledged $100,000 toward Fulton Manor renovations.

Vicki Hill and Kathleen Grieser were FCHC Auxiliary members in 1999 when they started the tournament/dinner/auction. Each year, the Auxiliary purchased an item or piece of equipment for the hospital, but “we realized we needed to make more money if we were going to make the biggest difference,” Hill said. “We were fortunate to have the women who were willing to do the work.”

The first purchases from funds from the golf tournament were mobile infant beds that could be place directly beside the mothers in their hospital rooms.

For a small town hospital to have that kind of support — when the community takes it to heart like that – it’s incredible,” Hill said.

For questions concerning the golf outing or how to register, call Janice Fitzenreiter at 419-330-2603 or email jfitzenreiter@fulhealth.org.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010

