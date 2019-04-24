Risner qualifies for state Eagles contest

Delta student Kyla Risner will represent Delta Eagles #2597 at the State God, Flag, and Country contest May 4 in Zanesville.

Kyla won the age 10-11 division at the Northwest Zone Contest held April 13 in Ashland. The zone includes 45 Eagles aeries in seven districts.

Kyla is the third contestant representing the Delta Eagles to qualify for the state contest.

Swanton student Emma Crow finished third in the age 12-14 division in an extremely close contest in which one-half pointed separated first place from third place.

Delta student Holden Barnes was runner-up in the age 14-15 division. Following the contest, Holden was approached by representatives from both the Wapakoneta, Ohio, and Wellington, Ohio, Eagles aeries to speak at ceremonies when the Vietnam Traveling Wall visits their towns this year.

Tim Churchill, Delta Eagles God, Flag, and Country chairman, thanked Jane Foor of Delta and Jennifer Schmidt of Swanton for helping to prepare students for the Zone contest.

* * * *

The Delta Eagles also named student recipients of their $1,000 scholarships.

Cole Mattin of Delta and Alisa Shelt of Wauseon will receive the Aerie scholarships, and Hannah Grabke and Brett Bettinger, both of Swanton, will receive Auxiliary scholarships.

They were selected from 24 entries for the two scholarships. The students will receive the awards at their respective schools during ceremonies in May.

Emma Crow, Kyla Risner and Holden Barnes, the God, Flag, and Country representatives for the Delta Eagles. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Flag-Country.jpg Emma Crow, Kyla Risner and Holden Barnes, the God, Flag, and Country representatives for the Delta Eagles.

Delta Eagles announce scholarship recipients