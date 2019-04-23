Fulton County Grand Jury indicts nine

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Charles K. Coffelt, 27, of Warsaw, Ind., was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about March 26, 2019, he allegedly failed to appear for his pretrial conference at Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Cole A. Cervantes, 20, of Defiance was indicted on one count of importuning and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. On or about Feb. 4, 2019, he allegedly solicited a person older than age 13 but younger than age 16 to engage in sexual conduct. He also allegedly furnished obscene material to a juvenile.

Fermin Guillen aka Fermin Guillen Rincon, 51, of Pioneer, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about March 23, 2019, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sabrina K.M. Carroll, 29, of Toledo was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments. On or about Feb. 27, 2019, she allegedly possessed several drugs and drug abuse instruments used for the unlawful administration of a dangerous drug.

Zachary D. Oakey, 25, of Petersburg, Va., was indicted on two counts of breaking and entering, one count of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of receiving stolen property. On or about April 7, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure and allegedly attempted to steal a motor vehicle. He also allegedly retained a vehicle and a license plate knowing or having reasonable cause to believe they had been stolen.

Justin W. Strawser, 26, of Bryan was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments. On or about Feb. 26, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine and drug abuse instruments used for the unlawful administration of a dangerous drug.

David S. Williams, 34, of Swanton was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. On or about March 7, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Michael A. Ledesma, 49, of Archbold was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Feb. 11, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Conner M. Stewart, 24, of Swanton was indicted on one count of obstructing official business, one count of assault, and one count of resisting arrest. On or about April 14, 2019, he allegedly obstructed the performance of a public official’s lawful duties. He also allegedly resisted in the lawful arrest of himself, and allegedly attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer in the performance of his official duties.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.