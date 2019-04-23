Fulton School Alumni Banquet on May 4

The 111th Annual Fulton School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 4, at Evergreen Elementary School, 14844 County Road 6, in Metamora. The school opens at 4 p.m., with dinner served at 5 p.m.

Any graduate and anyone who attended or taught at Fulton School is invited, along with spouses, friends, and families. The honored classes this year are 1949 and 1959.

Cost is $15 per person. Program booklets are $3. To make reservations, or for more information, call Linda Parker Snyder at 419-825-3735.