Drug Take-Back Day is April 27

A county-wide Drug Take-Back Day, an opportunity to dispose of unneeded or expired medication, will be held Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m-2 p.m., at the following locations:

Archbold Police Department, 405 E. Lutz Road; Delta Memorial Hall, 401 Main St.; Fayette Police Department, 102 W. Main St.; Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon; Swanton Municipal Office – Village Council room entrance, 219 Chestnut St.; Wauseon – Rite Aid Pharmacy at 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Walmart at 485 E. Airport Hwy., and police department at 230 Clinton St. #207.

All of the locations will accept tablets, capsules, and all other solid dosage forms. The Swanton location will also accept intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes.

Drug Take-Back Day is being held in cooperation with Healthy Choices Caring Communities, the Swanton Area Community Coalition, county police departments, the sheriff’s office, and area pharmacies. It is intended to offer community members the opportunity to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications the Drug Enforcement Administration has noted are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

“It is important for the safety of our community to get these unused or expired prescriptions out of family medicine cabinets. This will help us keep these prescription drugs off our streets and prevent them from being misused or abused,” Wauseon Police Chief Keith Torbet said. He added that the abuse of prescription drugs is the second leading cause of accidental death.

Fulton County has five drop-off locations that can be used throughout the year. For locations, visit www.hc3partnership.org/rx-collection.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Drug-Take-Back.jpg