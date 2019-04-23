Input sought on comprehensive plan

Fulton County plans to update its comprehensive plan with “Plan For Your Land 2040,” and will look for residents’ feedback during four public meetings in May.

The Fulton County Planning Commission, along with Maumee Valley Planning (MVP), a non-profit organization, will conduct the meetings Thursday, May 9, 6 p.m., at Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St.; Monday, May 13, 6 p.m., at Archbold Community Library, 205 Stryker St.; Tuesday, May 14, 6 p.m., at the Evergreen High School Media Center, 14544 County Road 6, Metamora; and Monday, May 20, 6 p.m., at Swanton Public Library, 305 Chestnut St.

The results of a public survey of county residents held from November to March will be discussed at the meetings, and public opinion will be encouraged.

Following the meetings, the county and MVP will collaborate to draft visions and goals for a current version of the county’s comprehensive plan.

Marissa Lumbrezer, an MVP planner, said the plan is a blueprint of current conditions and a guide to what future conditions may be. “This is a plan that will show where the county is, and where it wants to go,” she said. “Once we get this public feedback, we’ll be able to take off with the plan. We’re just in the beginning process.”

Updating the comprehensive plan has been discussed since 2017, said Tammy Richardson, administrative assistant of the Fulton County Regional Planning Commission. She said it aids long-term growth in the county, and is past due for an update. The plan covers such areas as growth projection, goals and objectives, transportation, and economic development.

“It’s a pretty lengthy process,” Richardson said. “The meetings will gather input about what is important to Fulton County residents.”

No timeline has been set for the completion of the update, Lumbrezer said.

