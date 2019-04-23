Full plate of roadwork slated

A full plate of roadwork is scheduled in Fulton County over the next several months.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will tackle two resurfacing projects at a total estimated cost of nearly $9 million.

The first will extend over two months on U.S. 20A from Delta to Wauseon, beginning in June. It will cause a 30-day closure of U.S. 20A between County Road 12-13.

The second will pick up on U.S. 20A at Wauseon in July, and continue to State Route 66, ending in October. The project will include resurfacing State Route 66 from U.S. 20A to County Road J, and two bridge rehabilitations between County Roads 16 and 21 that will cause two 60-day closures. Detour signs will be placed at State Route 64 and State Route 109.

Resurfacing of Shoop Avenue (State Route 108) north of Elm Street is also planned as part of the work on U.S. 20A.

ODOT also plans to resurface State Route 120 between County Road 3 and County Road 7, beginning in May. The 48-day, $560,000 project will include the rehabilitation of three bridges, with detour and closure signs at State Routes 109 and 64.

A $347,000 culvert replacement project on U.S. 20 at County Road 5-1 will start in June and end in August. There will be a 30-day closure in the area.

ODOT spokesperson Rebecca Dangelo said all of the projects’ detours will allow local traffic but detour commercial vehicles.

Fulton County-led projects include a $2.3 million asphalt resurfacing in the following locations: County Road 13, from County Roads A to C; County Road 5-2, from U.S. 20A to County Road H; County Road 6-3, from County Road F to Delta; County Road K, from County Road 13 south to north; County Road HJ, From County Roads 17-3 to 17-2; County Road 1, from County Road K to Swanton; County Road H, from State Highway 108 to County Road 19; County Road F, from County Roads 5 to 6-3; County Road C, from County Roads 6 to 6-1; County Road 17-3, from County Roads H to HJ; County Road 17-2, from County Roads H to J; in Clinton Township, Road 16, from Roads D to E; and Road 18, from State Highway 2 to Road F; in Swancreek Township, Lee High Drive, east from Road 1-1; and Road EF, from Road 1 to 1-2.

The county has also scheduled the following bridge replacements: County Road 8-1, north of County Road HJ, estimated cost $255,000; County Road FG, between County Roads 26-27, estimated cost $125,000; County Road 24, between County Road G and U.S. 20A, estimated cost $280,000. A painting and railing bridge project will be completed on County Road 4, between County Roads L-M, at an estimated cost of $20,000.

Culvert replacements include: County Road 16, between County Road N and U.S.20, estimated cost $50,000; County Road S, between County Road 24 and U.S. 127, estimated cost $70,000; County Road 4, between County Roads L-M, estimated cost $20,000

Crews will perform pavement maintenance work including sealing cracks, marking, and striping. A county seal coating project will be available for bid in May.

County Engineer Frank Onweller said the bridge and culvert work will involve closures. He said county-led projects will be staggered, and all will be completed by October.

Wauseon will be among the areas to see orange barrels this summer with construction work planned on U.S. 20A. The pavement on U.S. 20A near County Road 10 has been patched, but will be resurfaced this summer.