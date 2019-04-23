Lyons man sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Daniel Mendez, 39, of Lyons previously pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. On July 3, 2018, Aug. 2, 2018, and Nov. 20, 2018, he possessed methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; successfully complete the Drug Court program; abide by an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew; and obtain or provide proof of his GED.

Failure to comply could result in 22 months in prison.

Avante Koonce, 26, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of a change of address. On Jan. 18, 2018, he failed to provide written notice to sheriff’s office after changing the address of his place of employment.

He was sentenced to community control until Dec. 31, 2020, and ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees, and to serve seven days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in 15 months in prison.

Thomas W. Floering Jr., 34, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to grand theft and theft. On or about May 18, 2016, and June 23, 2016, he stole a firearm and jewelry.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay a $500 fine; and successfully complete the Drug Court program.

Failure to comply could result in 17 months in prison.