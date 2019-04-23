ADAMhs Board approves $4.9 million in behavioral health appropriations

Some $4.9 million in allocations for behavioral health services was approved at Thursday’s meeting of the Four County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board. The funding was allocated to 11 agencies for the fiscal year starting July 1.

According to board CEO Rob Giesige, additional allocations will be approved at future board meetings; however, the contracts approved Thursday account for most of the board’s spending for behavioral health services.

Agencies receiving ADAMhs Board contracts include: A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health, $1,600,000; Maumee Valley Guidance Center, $1,490,000; Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, $575,000; Health Partners of Western Ohio, $400,000; and New Home Development Company, $340,500.

Also: the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, $115,000; the Williams County Health Department, $115,000 to implement the “4 Your Mental Health” prevention and awareness campaign; the following drug-free coalitions (Swanton, Fulton, Williams and Defiance counties), $100,000 total allocation; Arrowhead Behavioral Health, $100,000 for adult inpatient services; Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission, $65,000 for the P.A.T.H. Center; and Quadco Rehabilitation Center, $25,000.

The board also approved an agreement with Toledo attorney Carla B. Davis to represent the board at probate hearings at the rate of $125 an hour for the coming fiscal year.

A five-year contract was approved with Oak Haven Residential Care in Cloverdale to provide two assisted living rooms to be used by qualifying residents of Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. Up to $14,000 was approved to provide Medicaid Assisted Living Waiver rooms.

The board approved a new five-year strategic plan for 2019 through 2024 following several months of discussion and development. The plan covers five areas:

Assuring that services are provided to under-served populations, such as school-age children, seniors and socially isolated individuals.

Building and maintaining community and stakeholder relationships and partnerships.

Investing dollars in prevention efforts in cooperation with stakeholders.

Marketing board programs and services.

Maintaining and enhancing board relationships with providers.

Giesige reported that last year Health Partners of Western Ohio served 5,294 different clients at the Bryan Community Health Center and 479 different clients at its Defiance location.

Health Partners of Western Ohio and the ADAMhs board system entered an agreement six years ago to offer primary care services at the same location where behavioral health services are provided. Initially, Health Partners shared office space with Maumee Valley Guidance Center in Defiance and with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio in Bryan.

In addition to providing clients of ADAMhs funded agencies with easy, one stop access to a family doctor, Health Partners also provided a federally funded pharmacy with access to all types of prescription medications (not just psychiatric medications) at a much reduced cost.

Although the Defiance location is still operating in shared space with Maumee Valley Guidance Center at 211 Biede Ave., the agency quickly outgrew its space in Bryan. It is now located at 228 S. Main St. where it offers dental and chiropractic services as well as medical, mental health, substance abuse and pharmacy services.

Last year at the Bryan location, the nearly 5,300 patients accounted for 21,992 office visits.

The largest number of visits were chiropractic, 6,744; medical, 5,421; dental, 4,887; substance abuse, 1,705; and mental health, 1,479. Clinical pharmacy visits totaled 723; dental outreach, 703; and integrated oral health, 331.

All of the visits to the Defiance location (1,788) were medical.

Anyone needing to see a primary care doctor, dentist or chiropractor can schedule an appointment with Health Partners, which accepts Medicare, Medicaid, most provide insurance and offers a sliding fee schedule for others.

Giesige reported that the 2018 state audit of the ADAMhs Board has been completed without any comments or findings. He also said that the proposed state allotments for the Four County ADAMhs Board for the fiscal year starting July 1 have been released. As proposed, the board would receive the same level of state funding next year as it currently does.

Tonie Long, the board’s quality improvement director, reported that board usage of the state psychiatric hospital in Toledo remains under budget by 361 days through the third quarter.

It was announced that Wayne Smith of Napoleon has resigned from the Four County ADAMhs Board, leaving 14 members on the board.