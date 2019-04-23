WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, April 10
3:18 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
3:58 p.m., 251 W. Chestnut St., suicidal threats.
4:15 p.m., 245 E. Willow St., larceny.
Thursday, April 11
10:54 a.m., 682 E. Elm St., investigate complaint.
5:51 p.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #2, disorderly conduct.
7:20 p.m., 530 Third St., juveniles.
10:48 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious vehicle.
Friday, April 12
11:09 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1004, investigate complaint.
12:09 p.m., 1115 N. Ottokee St., E&J Denmark, larceny.
12:17 p.m., 1044 N. Shoop Ave., OH Ship, scam.
1:26 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #16, animal call.
3:47 p.m., 531 Vine St., investigate complaint.
4:12 p.m., 210 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Courthouse, open door.
5:21 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, hit-skip accident.
6:46 p.m., E. Walnut Street at Third Street, 911 hang-up.
10:01 p.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious activity.
Saturday, April 13
9:26 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.
9:30 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.
1:10 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, fire.
3:22 p.m., S. Brunell Street at Jefferson Street, disabled vehicle.
4:37 p.m., 300 block E. Leggett Street, check on welfare.
7:02 p.m., E. Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:46 p.m., 238 Madison St., unruly juvenile.
Sunday, April 14
2:17 a.m., 245 Commercial St., open door.
8:19 a.m., 305 E. Linfoot St. Unit B, vandalism.
8:23 a.m., 419 Clover Lane, 911 hang-up.
5:11 p.m., 738 Ottokee St., 911 hang-up.
6:26 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, accident with property damage.
6:59 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, fight.
Monday, April 15
1:19 a.m., 576 Douglas Drive, suspicious activity.
9:36 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, scam.
10:11 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
4:40 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, accident with property damage.
7:09 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, accident with property damage.
8:17 p.m., 239 W. Leggett St., injury accident.
9:17 p.m., 257 Lawrence Ave., suicidal threats.
9:20 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, harassment.
9:55 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, rape reported.
Tuesday, April 16
8:22 a.m., 724 Ottokee St., dead on arrival.
1:42 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1406, larceny.
1:52 p.m., 247 Monroe St., harassment.
4:05 p.m., 824 N. Shoop Ave., Goodwill, lost item.
5:35 p.m., E. Leggett Street, found bicycle.
5:57 p.m., 123 S. Shoop Ave., U-Lock Storage, trespassing.
8:35 p.m., W. Elm Street, fight.
10 p.m., 241 Philomena Drive, investigate complaint.
Wednesday, April 17
8:13 a.m., 211 S. Fulton St., First Federal Bank, suspicious person.