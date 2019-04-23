Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Tuesday, April 23: Steamed franks (low salt alternative, turkey franks), baked beans, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit.

Wednesday, April 24: Sausage/egg/cheese breakfast sandwich, hash brown casserole, baked apples, juice.

Thursday, April 25: Smothered chicken, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, cranberry relish.

ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, April 23: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 10 a.m., Bus leaves, Senior Center Choir to Delta Senior Center; 11 a.m., “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Lynn Ritter; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

Wednesday, April 24: Wear pastel colors for spring. 9:30 a.m., Gentle Movement, gym; 10 a.m., Cards; 11 a.m., Gym closed; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo room.

Thursday, April 25: Day trip, Toledo Police Museum. 9:45 a.m., Extended Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

COUNTY

Prayer walk

Join Joy Ministries and local churches, Saturday, May 4, 9:30 a.m., Rails to Trails path between Shoop Avenue and County Road 13, Wauseon. Twelve stations to pause and pray. Park at Wauseon High School student section on Glenwood Avenue or at Christ’s Church, 410 N. Shoop Ave. Water, coffee, and donuts near Glenwood area.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. April 25: St. Caspar Catholic Church hosts.

Fishing derby

Wauseon Rotary Club Fishing Derby, Saturday, April 27, Rotary Park, 652 Wood St. Registration, 8:30-9 a.m.; fishing 9:30-11:30 a.m.; lunch and awards at noon. Bait provided. For age groups 3-10 and 11-17. Three winning categories.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

Germany presentation

German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio will present Joanne Allison of Bryan reminiscing about her visit to Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2 p.m., at Lutheran Social Services, Route 66 five miles south of Archbold. Free event; public welcome.

Parkinson’s Support Group

Tuesday, May 7, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caregivers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516

DELTA

Community meal

The Delta Community Meal will be served Tuesday, April 23, 5-6:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Meal provided and served by Trinity Lutheran Church.

LYONS

Benefit

A benefit for Sonny Wyse will be held Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lyons Fellowship Hall. 50/50 raffle, bake sale, auction. Spaghetti dinner 11:30 a.m. until gone. For more information, call Joy, 419-344-1145.

MORENCI, MICH.

Smelt supper

Saturday, May 4, 4-7 p.m., Morenci Sportsman Club, 8972 W. Mulberry Road. All you can eat. Adults/$10; Kids 6-10/$5; 5 and under and over 90/free. Take-out full meal/$11.

