Four County Career Center to host art show

Four County Career Center in Archbold invites the public to the annual Art Show on Thursday, April 25, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., in the Durbin Community Room – Room D117. The show will feature unique, fine art and digital and graphic designs, all created by senior Visual Art and Design students. Shown above preparing for the show is Molly Johnson of Archbold. The day is coordinated by Visual Art and Design instructor Erin Custer.

