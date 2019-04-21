County museum hosting 1920s party

The Museum of Fulton County will host a re-enactment of the Battle of Phillips Corner, the beginnings of the Ohio/Michigan rivalry, on Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m., on the field of the Czech Dancers Polka Club, corner of State Highways 109 and 120.

Militia men from Michigan open fire on a group of Ohio surveyors during this re-enactment of the only battle of the Toledo War. Afterward, guests can visit the Museum of Fulton County and discuss with re-enactors why Michigan and Ohio were ready to go to war.

• • • •

On Saturday, May 4, the Museum of Fulton County invites guests to put on their flapper dresses and 1920s evening wear as it celebrates the decade of jazz and Prohibition at the Deja-Vu 1922 Ball.

The annual celebration includes a sit-down dinner, jazz band, and instruction in dances from the era. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person or a table of eight for $240.

Reservations must be received by April 26. Call 419-337-7922.

The Museum of Fulton County, 8848 State Highway 108, in Wauseon, also features a permanent exhibit, “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” as well as special exhibits and events.