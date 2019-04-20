Swanton sewer project pushed to 2020

Major work on the next sewer separation project in the Village of Swanton has been pushed back to next year.

The Project 10 sewer separation project will include Woodside and Parkside drives and part of Brookside Drive. Some preliminary work, such as testing and surveying, began in 2018 and major work was originally slated for this summer.

Concerns about the timing of the project led to the change.

“Council officially made the decision to push the project to a 2020 start date to avoid having the underground work completed but not the paving,” said Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “Essentially the project could still be done in 2019 but Council did not want to run the risk of the weather changing quickly and not having enough days to pave the road.”

A similar issue impacted the village late 2018 when harsh winter weather delayed completion of Garfield Avenue bridge and repaving projects until this spring.

The type of road improvement projects to undertake in the sewer separation area have also been discussed by Council since early this year. Basic mill and fill improvements were considered, as was a complete reconstruction of Brookside, similiar to what took place on Church Street in 2018.

Council has decided to pursue a complete road reconstruction for Brookside, according to Hoelzle. Parkside is set for mill and fill. Woodside Drive will be discussed more in depth at the Committee of the Whole meeting on April 22.

Village Council has also had questions related to Jones & Henry Engineers’ presented information about Mary Wander Ditch on the east side of town.

The village is in the process of separating all of the combined sewers in the village in order to eliminate combined sewer overflows into area waterways. Most recently, Church Street and an area south of the Swanton Public Library had sewers separated last year.

Parkside Drive is one of the Swanton streets slated for sewer separation. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Parkside-Dr.jpg Parkside Drive is one of the Swanton streets slated for sewer separation. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor

