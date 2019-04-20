NSCC offers retirees seminar

Retirees wondering about their futures can attend, “Tomorrow? Tomorrow?” a one-day seminar to be held Friday, May 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Northwest State Community College in Archbold.

Scheduled presenters include: Tanya Likens, State of Ohio Ombudsman program employee under the umbrella of the ABLE program; Dr. Susan Brown, Bowling Green State University Distinguished Professor of and Chair of Sociology, sharing the latest research on how marriage, divorce, and intimate partnerships are changing during the second half of life; Matt Garrow, Engler, Garrow and Roth, Ltd., an experienced financial planner who brings 33 years of expertise in observing families struggle with elder caregiving challenges, and will discuss how to address delicate issues with children to ensure wishes are carried out.

The final program segment looks at the effects of plastics on the environment and includes a review of a compelling 2018 news video and a discussion about its impact and what can be done to help.

Sponsored by the NSCC Center for Lifelong Learning, the seminar is $12.50, which includes lunch and is payable at the door with advance reservations.

For more information,call Cecily Rohrs at 419-267-5502. For reservations, call Lynn at 419-267-1312 by the close of business on Tuesday, April 30.