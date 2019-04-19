State super visits Fulton County

Ohio’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria visited Swanton Middle School Aug. 12 to tour the school and learn about the Swanton Seven Initiative. He also visited the Collaborated Welding Classroom at Swanton Welding, and earlier in the day stopped at Fayette schools. Pictured above, DeMaria was named honorary member of the Dignitas House, current points leader of the Swanton Seven competition.

Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor