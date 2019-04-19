Liz Cheney headlines GOP dinner

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming), the conference chair of the House GOP and the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress, was the featured speaker Monday at Congressman Bob Latta’s 2019 Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner, held at Sauder Village in Archbold. First elected in 2016, Cheney serves as Wyoming’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives. She served previously as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the State Department and as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East.

