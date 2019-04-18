Police: Narcotics, paraphernalia found in Delta search

A Delta home was searched Thursday due to suspicion of narcotics trafficking, according to information released by the Delta Police Department.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., the Delta Police Department and agents of the Multi Area Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 108 Jefferson St. Prior investigation led officers to believe that the resident of the house was trafficking in narcotics, according to the release.

The search warrant was executed without incident. Seized from the residence was an undetermined amount of narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia and cash. Charges will be forwarded to the Fulton County Prosecutor. Also assisting with the warrant execution was the Fulton County Dog Warden.

Chief Nathan Hartsock expressed thanks to all persons offering assistance in this investigation.