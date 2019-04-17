Students heading to Buckeye Girls State

Two students each from Delta High School and Evergreen High School will be among nearly 900 girls participating in the 73rd annual session of Buckeye Girls State from June 16-22 at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.

DHS delegates are Jorrdyn Wolford, daughter of Jeff and Jenny Wolford, and Sydney Schauwecker, daughter of Todd and Tonya Schauwecker. Delegates from EHS are Alexandra Gillen, daughter of Scott and Jennifer Gillen, and Kamryn Ruetz, daughter of Charles and Jennifer Ruetz.

Three are being sponsored by the Delta American Legion #373 Auxiliary, the other by Metamora St. Mary’s Catholic War Vets.

Buckeye Girls State trains young women who have completed their junior year in high school in the duties, rights, and privileges of citizenship by providing them the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government. The fast-paced program offers participation in mock government at the state, county, and city levels.

Buckeye Girls State assigns each participant to one of two political parties. Their residence hall during the program is their designated county, and the floor their room is on is their city. The students file petitions for candidacy for a variety of offices, from governor to city council, and participate in the election process. After elections and inaugurations, they put government in action.