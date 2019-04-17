Authorities investigate Delta theft

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like the public’s help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred at 7910 State Highway 109 in Delta. On or about Feb. 15, 2019, suspect(s) stole the following from a semi truck: a CB radio and microphone; a frame crank; a safety ladder; 32 chain protectors; three wood blocks; three sets of coil pins; seven 4-inch ratchet straps; 10 coil pads; 10 pieces of beveled wood; 11 coil racks; a binder pipe; four snap binders; 11 ratchet binders; four 3/8-inch by 20-foot chains; three 3/8-inch by 16-foot chains; two V-belts; a fire extinguisher; a Triangle safety kit; a wrench fuel filter; two 4-inch by 30-foot straps; 17 one-half inch power steering hoses; 17 three-fourths inch power steering hoses; a large fire extinguisher; and various fluids. Total value: $2,795.66.

Anyone with information concerning this crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved can contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline toll-free day or night at 1-800-255-1122. Calls are confidential and anonymous. Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

