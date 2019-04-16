Wauseon man sentenced for sex crime

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman:

Matthew Andrews, 31, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance. On Feb. 18, 2018, he did possess or view any material or performance that showed a minor in a state of nudity.

He was sentenced to four years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $500 fine; have no contact with the victim; abide by a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew; serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for five days served; complete the Adult Sex Offender Treatment Program at the Center for Child and Family Advocacy in Napoleon; be assessed by A Renewed Mind for dual diagnosis, and successfully complete any recommended treatment; have no unsupervised contact with minors; have no relationship with a person who has minor children without prior permission from his probation officer; not possess any sexually explicit materials; and not possess any cameras or photo equipment.

Andrews was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires address registration for 15 years with annual in-person verification with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Ryan T. Gainor, 27, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Nov. 14, 2018, he possessed methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: be held in CCNO until a bed is available at The Renewal Center; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete any recommended treatment; and comply with an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Michael Thompson, 28, of previously pleaded guilty to breaking and entering. On Nov. 10-11, 2018, he did by force, stealth or deception trespass in an unoccupied structure with the purpose to commit a theft offense.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; abide by an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew; pay $315 restitution to the victim; successfully complete the Drug Court Program; and successfully complete treatment at A Renewed Mind and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Corey J. Robinson, 24, of Swanton previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. On or about April 10, 2018, he possessed cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: serve seven days in CCNO; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by A Renewed Mind and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; and provide proof of a GED or obtain one.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

• • • •

A Petersburg, Mich., woman was found guilty by a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury April 8 of stealing drugs from nursing home residents.

The panel of four men and eight women deliberated approximately 2 1/2 hours before finding Kimberly A. Scaffe, 35, guilty of two counts of theft of drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. She was previously indicted by a grand jury for stealing the drug Percocet from nursing home residents in June and July of 2017.

Schaffe’s bond was continued, and a pre-sentence investigation and report ordered by the court. Sentencing has not been scheduled. Schaffe could face six to 18 months in prison for each count.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Kennedy. Schaffe was represented by Swanton attorney Gary Smith.

The charges were the result of an investigation conducted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.