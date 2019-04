The Wauseon Rotary Club will hold a fishing derby for kids on Saturday, April 27, at Rotary Park, 652 Wood St.

There will be two age categories, 3-10 and 11-17, and three winning categories, Overall Weight, Big Kahuna, and Big Cat. The Rotary Club will provide bait and a noon lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers for participants, where awards will be presented.

Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m.; fishing is 9:30-11:30 a.m.