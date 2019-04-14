Posted on by

‘Eyes of Freedom’ coming to Fulton County in May


The Nationally Traveling Veterans Tribute will visit the Museum of Fulton County, 8848 State Route 108, in Wauseon.

“The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial” honors the service of all military personnel from yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

The free display will be held Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. including an opening ceremony; Sunday, May 12, noon-7 p.m.; Monday, May 13, through Friday, May 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, call 419-337-9255 or visit EyesOfFreedom.org.

