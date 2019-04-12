STABLE event helps disabled

STABLE Accounts, a free program for establishing savings and investment opportunities for people with disabilities, will be held Thursday, May 16, 6-8 p.m., at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold.

The event, at 205 Nolan Pkwy., will be presented by Nicholas Hancart, STABLE Accounts Ohio public affairs officer, to parents and professionals overseeing individuals with disabilities. It will help plan for the future, save earned money, and use money on a daily basis.

To register, call Nichol Herald, NwOESC parent mentor, at 567-444-4814 or nherald@nwoesc.org. More information is available at www.stableaccount.com.