Clerk of Court issues March report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for March 2019, with March 2018 in parenthesis, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department; domestic 20 (19), civil 11 (18), criminal 9 (18), miscellaneous 5 (0), Judgment Liens 34 (n/a), and appeals 0 (n/a) with a total of fees collected being $21,430.58 ($17,391.27).

The title department issued a total of 1,752 (1,871) titles; new cars 134 (139), used cars 920 (1,056), new trucks 80 (68), used trucks 387 (348), vans 18 (8), motorcycles 38 (55), manufactured homes 17 (21), trailers 28 (12), travel trailers 23 (33), motor homes 17 (26), buses 2 (0), off-road vehicles 69 (94), watercraft 14 (7), outboard motors 5 (2), other 0 (2), with a total of fees collected being $596,368.42 ($689,327.95).