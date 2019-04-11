Evergreen Board approves bus purchase

The Evergreen Board of Education Monday approved personnel items and the purchases of two new buses.

The Board approved the retirement of Allen Suchy, custodian for Evergreen Local Schools. His retirement is effective on Aug. 1.

The Board also approved Chris Lyons as instrumental for the spring musical and a medical leave and FMLA extension.

The superintendent and treasurer were authorized to accept the lowest, best bid from Cardinal Bus Sales & Service, Inc., in Lima, Ohio, and to purchase two 72-passenger propane fueled buses at a cost of $177,586.00, less a total trade-in allowance of $5,100.00 for two old buses.

The Board also approved a contract with Laurie’s Empty Nest, LLC to provide physical therapy services for students in the Evergreen Local School District for the 2019-2020 school year. Services shall occur approximately six hour per week and will not exceed eight hours per week at an hourly rate of $70 per hour.

An overnight trip was approved for the girls basketball team to participate in the Queen of the Palms basketball tournament at Dunbar High School in Fort Meyers, Fla.

Trip departure will be on Dec. 26 and the team plans to return on Dec. 31. Coach Brittaney Cymbolin, and the JV and freshmen coaches will chaperone the trip along with players’ parents.

The estimated cost of the trip is $5,300 and will be paid using funds raised by the team.

The Board also:

• Approved an agreement with Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) to cooperatively participate in special education services for fiscal year 2019-2020 at an estimated cost of $741,393.79. The Board and NwOESC agreed that $666,393.79 of this amount shall be paid pursuant to R.C. 3313.845 or applicable law by having this amount deducted from the Board’s state foundation payment, with any remaining balance being invoiced and paid directly to the NwOESC.

• Approved continued participation in the OHI (Optimal Health Initiatives) Charter Workers Compensation Group Rating Program for the 2020 calendar year.

• Approved an agreement with Northern Buckeye Education Council/Northwest Ohio Computer Association for basic Internet Access service for the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022 at a cost of $30,141 in year one, $31,045.23 in year two, and $31,976.59 in year three.

