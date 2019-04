A large tree fell on the open pavilion at Memorial Park in Swanton on Thursday, causing severe damage.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. a tree fell on Beard Pavilion. No one was injured.

The playground area is closed until further notice as there is a downed power line. Village officials ask residents to refrain from walking through the park.

A police patrol will be on site during dismissal.

Vehicular traffic will be maintained.