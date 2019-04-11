Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, April 11: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears, pie.

Friday, April 12: Stuffed chicken breast, long grain and wild rice, cook’s choice vegetable, fresh grapes, juice. Wauseon only: baked fish.

Monday, April 15: Ham loaf (low salt alternative, meatloaf), sweet potatoes, winter blend vegetables, dark sweet cherries.

Tuesday, April 16: Burgers, potato chips, ranch style beans, fruit crisp, juice.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, April 11: Day trip: Shopping, Goodwill, Napoleon and Ottawa. 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1-2:30 p.m., Oil painting class, Bingo room, reservation required.

Friday, April 12: 10:30 a.m., Golden Drummers, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Sequence; 1-3 p.m., Picklebal open gym; 1-2:30 p.m., Oil painting class, optional second day, Bingo room.

Monday, April 15: No Gentle Movement. 10:45 a.m., Golden drummers; 11 a.m., Free blood pressure checks, FCHD; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Line dancing.

Tuesday, April 16: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball; 11 a.m., “I Should Have Known That” trivia; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m. Choir practice.

COUNTY

Good Friday breakfast

Fulton County seniors are invited to a Good Friday breakfast on Friday, April 19, at 8:30 a.m., at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Egg casserole, biscuits and gravy, fruit, doughnuts, and beverages. Suggested donation: $2 for seniors age 60 and over, $3.50 for all others. Make a reservation at 419-337-9299.

Amateur Radio Club

Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, April 15, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 419-822-5038.

HOPE

Grief support group, Monday, April 15, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Health Center meeting room. For those experiencing sudden loss of a child including miscarriage and stillborn. For information, call 419-330-2757.

Safe Communities Coalition

Thursday, April 18, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Highway 108, Wauseon. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.

SWCD meeting

Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, Monday, April 15, 8 p.m., 8770 State Highway 108, Wauseon.

PERI meeting

Tuesday, April 16, 1:30 p.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Speaker: Bob Krumm, “History of Wauseon Union Cemetery.”

WAUSEON

K of C fish fry

Friday, April 12, 4:30-7 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church Parish Life Center, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. Fried and baked fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, applesauce, drinks, dessert. Adults/$8.50. Benefits Girls Christian Fellowship.

Plant and Bake Sale

Friday, April 12, 4-7 p.m., Saturday, April 13, after 5 p.m. Mass, Sunday, April 14,8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Caspar’s Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, April 17, 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. April 11: First Church of God hosts.

Palm Sunday dinner

Wauseon American Legion Auxiliary Palm Sunday dinner, Sunday, April 14, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1105 N. Shoop Ave. Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll, dessert. $8. Public welcome.

Fishing derby

Wauseon Rotary Club Fishing Derby, Saturday, April 27, Rotary Park, 652 Wood St. Registration, 8:30-9 a.m.; fishing 9:30-11:30 a.m.; lunch and awards at noon. Bait provided. For age groups 3-10 and 11-17. Three winning categories.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, April 16, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group, all grief-related issues, led by trained facilitator. For information, call 419-445-5128.

ACT auditions

ACT will audition for its upcoming production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” on Saturday, April 13, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners. No preparation necessary; everyone reads from the script. Attach recent photo to audition form. Show dates July 11-14. For questions, contact Steve Van Sickle at 419-445-0391 or visit actdramaduo@yahoo.com.

LYONS

Fish fry

VFW Post #7574 will hold a fish fry Friday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., 122 W. Morenci St., All you care to eat Alaskan pollock, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and butter. $9/adult; $4/children 6-12. Preschool children and ages 90 and over free. Dessert $1.50/slice.

