Wauseon Safety City taking registrations

Safety City, a safety education program designed to teach pre-kindergartners the importance of safety in the home, in school, and on the street, is taking applications for the 2019 summer program.

Class sessions are June 3 -June 14 and June 17–June 28 at Wauseon Primary School, 940 E. Leggett St. Options include a 9:30-11:30 a.m. class and a 1-3 p.m. class; indicate first, second, and third choices on the registration form, since class sizes are limited. The child’s class time will be indicated when they’re scheduled.

Those eligible to enroll should be registered to start kindergarten in Fall 2019. It is not necessary to be a resident in the Wauseon school district.

Along with the activities scheduled, the children receive a T-shirt and meet several safety friends from the community.

Registration forms are available at the Wauseon Police Department, 230 Clinton St., the Wauseon Primary School office, the Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St., or by calling 419-583-7362.

The “early bird” fee is $20, and should be paid by April 12. From April 13–May 10, the registration fee is $25. After May 10, the cost increases to $30.

For more information, contact Karen Vollmer at 419-583-7362.