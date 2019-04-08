Evergreen Community Library announces events

Evergreen Community Library in Metamora is holding several special events in April and May.

Easter Bread with Tori: Monday, April 15, 6-7 p.m. Tori Incorvaia instructs on making seasonal bread. Bring large mixing bowl, butter knife, mixing spoon, three hard-boiled eggs dyed red. All other supplies provided. Registration necessary; maximum 15 participants.

Movie – “The Sandlot”: Monday, April 22, 6-8 p.m. Includes snacks and a seventh inning stretch. Rated PG, so children under 8 must be with caregiver. Registration necessary.

Help for Seniors: Get answers to Medicare and Social Security, bills, insurance, applications, assistance programs. Hosted by Valerie Edwards, information and referral specialist, Fulton County Senior Center. For county residents 60 and older.

Novel Ideas Book Discussion: Wednesday, April 24, 3-5 p.m., home of Cheryl Neuroth. The novel, “People of the Book” by Geraldine Brooks will be discussed, related foods served. Registration necessary. Pick up book at circulation desk.

Lego Club: Saturday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. Community Room, Mr. Josh, for children grades K-4. Johnathan Curtis, Advanced Lego class for grades 4-8. Legos provided. Registration necessary.

April Showers Painting: Monday, April 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Bring a 16-inch by 20-inch canvas and a snack to share. Implements provided. Registration necessary; limited to 15 participants.

Kids Kitchen Clutter: Saturday, May 4, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For children ages 5 and up. Make tacos, listen to stories, celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Children under 8 must be with a caregiver. Registration necessary.

Art of Crafts: Wednesday, May 8, 6-7:30 p.m. Make a Mother’s Day wreath. All supplies provided. Bring a snack to share.

Registration necessary; limited to 15 participants.

Tales to Treasure: Wednesdays in April, 10:30 a.m. Reading, music, crafts for babies, toddlers, Pre-K. April 24 – baby goats visit.

Twilight Tales: Mondays in April, 6:30 p.m. Children ages 2-5. Sing and read story time.

ECL Summer Reading Program: Registration begins May 1. Programs for grades K-4, grades 4-8, grades 9-12, and adults.

For more information on any program, or to register, call 419-644-2771. ECL is located at 253 Maple St., Metamora.