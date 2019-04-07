Area blood drives slated

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets during National Volunteer Month this April. Eligible donors of all blood types – especially type O – are needed to help ensure blood products are available for patients this spring.

Upcoming local blood drives include: Monday, April 8, noon-6 p.m., Delta American Legion, 5939 State Hwy. 109; Thursday, April 11, 3-8 p.m., Wauseon Primary School, 940 E. Leggett St.; Monday, April 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest State Community College, 22-600 State Route 34, Archbold; Monday, April 29, noon-6 p.m., Swanton Alliance Church Epic Center, 124 N. Main St.

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions. While donors of all blood types are needed, the Red Cross currently has a severe shortage of type O blood donations.

Those who donate by April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Terms and conditions apply and are available at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones.

Additionally, all presenting donors April 11-30 will receive a commemorative “Game of Thrones” Bleed For The Throne poster, while supplies last.

To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.