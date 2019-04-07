Nielsen named distinguished UT alumnus

The University of Toledo’s College of Engineering has recognized Shelly Smallman-Nielsen of the Department of Bioengineering as a distinguished alumnus.

The daughter of Terry and Dr. Christine Smallman of Delta, Nielsen graduated from St. Ursula Academy in Toledo. She received both a Bachelor of Bioengineering and a Masters in Engineering degree from UT’s College of Engineering.

The college recognized one distinguished alumnus from each of its departments on March 22. Each received a glasswork art piece and recognition from the dean.

Nielsen was lauded for professional research she conducted at Aarhus Kommune Hospital in Aarhus, Denmark, and for pharmaceutical research at Pfizer Corporation in Ann Arbor, Mich. She is currently employed as an engineering supervisor at North American Science Association (NAMSA) in Northwood, Ohio.

Nielsen manages NAMSA’s continual environmental monitoring system, its global equipment management system, and global equipment life cycle process for all of the association’s locations inclusive of its Ohio, California, Minnesota, China, Germany, and France sites. The NAMSA Northwood and Irvine, Calif., engineering departments, as well as all calibration engineers, quality engineers, and senior quality engineers report to Nielsen.

She volunteers countless hours to promote the field of engineering through her activities with the City of Toledo National Engineers Week and The Technical Society of Toledo. Nielsen also mentors young women from Notre Dame and St. Ursula academies, and volunteers countless hours at her son’s school in the STEM program, in his soccer program, and at her church.

She is married to Kim Vistoft Nielsen and has two children, Tristan, 10, and Evelyn, 5.