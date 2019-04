FFA officers appointed

Pettisville FFA recently elected these officers for the 2019-20 school year. They will be installed at the FFA banquet on April 11. Officers include, from left, Kearsten Zuver, secretary; Carson Bennett, treasurer; Ava Hoylman, sentinel; Matt Rupp, vice president; Andrew Hulbert, reporter; Jaton Zuver, student advisor; Jessie McWatters, president; Karsen Pursel, assistant officer.

