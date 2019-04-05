Delta man sentenced for OVI

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Benjamin Wagner, 44, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On Sept. 29, 2018, he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay a mandatory fine of $1,350; serve 90 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio; be on a Transdermal Alcohol Detector monitor for 180 days after completing jail time; successfully complete treatment at A Renewed Mind behavioral health care facility; surrender his driver’s license for five years; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; and forfeit his vehicle to the State of Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.

Jalen N. Brimmer, 22, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence. On or about Oct. 5, 2018, he attempted to tamper with evidence in an official police investigation.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay a $500 fine; successfully complete treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Treatment program of the court; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; stay out of bars; and abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 14 months in prison.

Axle A. Roark, 28, of West Unity previously pleaded guilty to escape. On Oct. 12, 2018, he did purposely break or attempt to break the detention. At the time of committing this offense, the most serious offense for which he was under detention was a misdemeanor.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; stay out of bars, not possess or consume alcohol; serve 61 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for days served; and successfully complete treatment at the Ohio Treatment Center.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.