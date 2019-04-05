Foreigner, Smith to headline Fair music acts

The musical entertainment has been announced for this year’s Fulton County Fair.

Grandstand entertainment for the 162nd Fulton County Fair includes Classic Rock band, Foreigner on Sunday, Sept. 1, returning after a sold-out performance during the 2013 Fulton County Fair. Country music star, Granger Smith will take the grandstand stage on Labor Day Monday.

Founded in 1976, Foreigner has sold more than 70 million albums and has experienced multi-platinum success around the world. The band’s nine Billboard Top Ten Hits include, I Want To Know What Love Is, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Double Vision, Hot Blooded, Feels Like The First Time, and Cold As Ice. Foreigner’s electrifying mix of blustery blues and impeccably crafted pop continues to captivate generation after generation of music fans.

Country Music star Granger Smith has amassed a massive and rabid audience now known as “Yee Yee Nation.” With a social media following of nearly 7 million and over a quarter of a billion online video views, this flagship artist on BBR Music Group’s Wheelhouse Records, entered the national scene with Remington, an album that garnered him the number one smash, “Backroad Song,” following quickly with the top 5 hit,” If The Boot Fits.”

Smith was nominated as Best New Country Artist for the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards and was included in the 2017 crop of artists honored during the CRS New Faces show. His current full-length album, When The Good Guys Win has spawned the Top 15 hit Happens Like That and current fast-rising single “You’re In It”.

As always, this big-name grandstand entertainment is available at reasonable prices. Tickets go on sale July 9th.