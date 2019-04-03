Evergreen presents spring musical on Friday, Saturday

Evergreen students will bring a big screen hit to the stage this week with their spring musical, “Freaky Friday.”

Disney’s “Freaky Friday” tells the story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies. They have just one day to put things right again before the mom’s wedding.

Seniors Sarah Schwan and Claudia Cromly have the lead roles for the production. Schwan plays Ellie Blake, the daughter, and Cromly plays the mother, Katherine Blake.

Other cast members include junior Justin Krempec as Katherine’s fiance Mike; sophomore Simon Cromly as Ellie’s crush, Adam; senior Cecelia Silvestri as Katherine’s assistant, Torrey; senior Morgan Miller as Savannah, the mean girl at school; and Holy Trinity fifth grader Zachary Gray as Fletcher Blake, Ellie’s younger brother.

Overall, there are more than 50 students involved in the production.

“Freaky Friday,” a musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a hilarious, contemporary update on an American classic in which a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each other’s lives first-hand, if only for a day.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Middle School gym. Tickets are on sale now and are $10 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased through the high school office or at the door.

More information can be found at http://bit.ly/EVGMusical.