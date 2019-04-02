Habitat for Humanity holding spring fundraiser

Local businesses are coming together to help Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County with its spring fundraiser, a playhouse/garden shed raffle.

On April 5-6, volunteers from Wauseon Machine and its employee-driven charitable group called W.E. Care will build a convertible playhouse/garden shed in the parking lot of Wauseon Ace Hardware, 1495 N. Shoop Ave. This mini-house will be the prize in a raffle to benefit Habitat for Humanity, with all funds raised designated for upcoming projects.

Last year, over $5,000 was raised toward Habitat’s projects, and this year’s fundraiser will add to that need. Habitat has a $13,000 gap to fill to fund its 2019 home build on Zenobia Street in Wauseon.

Habitat for Humanity builds and repairs homes for low-income partners who need affordable housing. Partners pay back the cost of each project with payments that fit their budgets and community service work called sweat equity. Projects are funded through donations, grant income, and fundraising.

Businesses and organizations uniting to support the Playhouse Raffle include Wauseon Ace Hardware, which will provide donated materials along with a build location in its parking lot, and Wauseon Machine and W.E. Care, which will provide volunteers and financial sponsorship, Other supporters include St. Caspar Knights of Columbus, Concept Printing, The State Bank, St. John’s Christian Church, D&G Welding, Rose Realty Group, Walmart, Chief Supermarket, Community Market, Super Valu, Fessenden Hardware, and Rupp/Rosebrock Inc.

Additional project sponsorship for the 2019 home build is provided by The United Way, Maumee Valley Planning Organization CHIP Program, USDA Rural Development, First Energy, Dennis Apartments, Subway/JJM Associates, and Everence Financial.

Raffle tickets will be available at the build site, online at www.habitatfco.org, at all county State Bank locations, at the Habitat office or from any board member. Cost is $10 per ticket or three for $25. The drawing will be held May 23 at Ace Hardware.

Stop out April 5-6 between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to watch the playhouse being built. More information and official raffle rules can be found at the Habitat website, www.habitatfco.org or by calling 419-335-7000.

Habitat for Humanity is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.

