Homecoming Golf Outing slated

The Wauseon Homecoming will host a fundraising golf outing Saturday, June 1, at Ironwood Golf Course, 1015 W. Leggett St.

Registration begins at noon; tee time is 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. The $60 per person, $240 per team cost includes 18 holes, a cart, range balls with first through third place prizes, and a hamburger or sausage sandwich with two sides and dessert. There will also be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Those unable to participate but wanting to contribute may sponsor a hole for $100, donate prizes or donate money for giveaways.

All proceeds directly benefit the 2019 Wauseon Homecoming. For information, call Keith at 419-822-7289 or Kevin at 419-822-1160.

Golf sign-up forms may be sent to 140 N. Shoop Ave. or delivered to Ironwood Golf Course.