Informational meeting planned by Cleanlites

Cleanlites Recycling, Inc. has invited the general public to attend a public information meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at the Wauseon Municipal Building, 230 Clinton St.

Cleanlites Recycling is a recycling company that will be accepting items such as electronics, airbags, batteries, lighting, and more. They will be operating at 715 W Linfoot St., the former German Village Products Pasta Plant. Upon opening, Cleanlites Recycling will be available to assist the public and surrounding businesses with their recycling needs.

The municipal building is ADA accessible but if you require additional accommodations contact Ashley Jarboe at (513) 222-2254 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting.