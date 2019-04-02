March is Developmental Disabilities Month

The Fulton County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring March as Developmental Disabilities Month. Staff and individuals served by the Fulton County Board of DD joined the commissioners as they made this proclamation, recognizing the theme “Celebrate CommUnity.” Pictured, from left, are Robin Shepherd, Community Services director; Commissioner Jeff Rupp; Chris Bird; Nathan Schafer; Commissioner Bill Rufenacht; Brad Damman; Beth Friess, Board of DD superintendent; and Commissioner Jon Rupp.

