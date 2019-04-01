NAMI Four County meeting to focus on living with mental illness

Never lose hope. That’s the message of NAMI Four County’s April meeting when two NAMI members will talk about their journey with mental illness and how they and their families have found hope.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is Tuesday, April 2 starting at 7 p.m. at the ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

Katie Beck and Wendy Golden will talk a little about the dark days before they and their families realized that mental illness doesn’t need to destroy hope. However, most of their presentations will focus on how their lives have changed for the better, how they found hope and what they now do to keep that hope alive.

While they encourage other families who have found hope to come, listen and share how they have found hope, they especially encourage individuals and families who struggle every day with mental illness to come, listen and ask questions.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest organization of family members and individuals whose lives have been impacted by mental health issues. NAMI’s mission is to provide free family and community mental health education classes and trainings as well as free peer-led support groups. Additionally, NAMI works to improve community understanding of mental health and issues related to mental health.

To learn more about NAMI Four County and local behavioral health resources, visit NAMI’s website: www.namifourcounty.org.