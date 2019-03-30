NSCC hosting Job & Career Fair

Northwest State Community College in Archbold will give area job seekers an opportunity to network with over 100 employers at a free community-wide Job & Career Fair on Tuesday, April 9, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., in the college atrium.

The event is co-sponsored by NSCC Career Services and Ohio Means Jobs. The Job & Career Fair is open to the public.

The businesses represented are looking to fill full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions, as well as internships. Industries that will be represented include healthcare, manufacturing, human services, financial, and business, among others.

“This event is a great opportunity for community members, NSCC students, and alumni to connect with those businesses,” said Mike Jacobs, NSCC career services coordinator.

He said preparation is key for job seekers at this event. Attendees should bring several copies of their resume, dress in professional attire, and be prepared with a brief ‘sales pitch’ covering their skills and experience.

Additional information is available at NorthwestState.edu/events. For more information, call NSCC Career Services at 419-267-1330 or email careerservices@NorthwestState.edu.