One dead following Delta fire

One person is dead following a Delta fire on Friday morning.

At approximately 7:28 a.m., an officer of the Delta Police Department was flagged down about a possible house fire. The officer arrived at 600 Maplewood Ave. and observed heavy smoke coming from the residence, according to information from the police department.

The Delta Community Fire Department along with ALS-2 were requested to the scene. Fire crews from the Delta Community Fire Department, with assistance from the Wauseon and Metamora fire departments, were able to extinguish the fire.

A subsequent search of the residence was conducted and an unidentified body was found. Identification of the body is pending and an investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted.